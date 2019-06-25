Prince Harry, Meghan’s home renovations cost taxpayers $3m

LONDON — The duke and duchess of Sussex’s home was renovated with $3.06 million of taxpayers’ money, royal accounts revealed Tuesday.

The residence of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, near Windsor Castle, called Frogmore Cottage, underwent major work to turn five properties back into a single home for the couple and their baby son Archie. Fixtures, fittings, and furnishings at the Victorian-era structure were paid for by the royal couple.

The figures were part of the release of the royal family’s accounts, which showed that the British taxpayers spent $85.2 million on the monarchy during 2018-19, a 41 percent increase on the previous financial year.