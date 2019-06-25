Trump threatens ‘obliteration’ of Iran as sanctions dispute escalates

After his decision last week to call off a military strike in retaliation for the downing of an unmanned reconnaissance drone, Trump had held out the possibility of negotiations with “no preconditions” and said he was not looking for war, even as he insisted that Iran would never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

The sudden exchange of threats and insults was at least a temporary setback to Trump’s earlier efforts to de-escalate the confrontation and move toward negotiations.

WASHINGTON — President Trump warned Tuesday that any attack Iran might carry out “on anything American” would result in the “obliteration” of parts of Iran, responding angrily to comments by President Hassan Rouhani that the White House has a “mental handicap.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, reiterated Tuesday the United States would like to negotiate, making the president’s belligerent comments all the more discordant with the administration’s efforts to reassure allies and lure Tehran into talks.

But Rouhani said Tuesday that the new sanctions Trump ordered this week against Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior officials had made it impossible to enter into any talks.

Trump wants to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear accord agreed to by Iran, the Obama administration, and many of the world’s other big powers that constrained Iran’s nuclear program. Trump pulled out of the deal last year, saying it left Iran too much opportunity to get a nuclear weapon and did not do enough to deter the country’s aggression in the Middle East.

“Today, the Americans have become desperate and confused,” Rouhani said in a televised address. “This has made them take unusual measures and talk nonsense.”

Trump’s threat, issued by tweet, reflected the administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy.

But there is no sign yet that Iran will be willing to capitulate to Trump’s demands. And his tone Monday was the latest in a series of shifts that saw him issue an earlier warning of “obliteration” over the weekend but also explain only five days ago that he pulled back on the retaliatory strike because the deaths that would result in Iran were “not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.”

That standard of proportionality appeared to have been set aside Tuesday when Trump wrote on Twitter, “Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration.” He called Rouhani’s comments “ignorant and insulting.”

Trump has at times shown a remarkable willingness to move past an exchange of insults. After he threatened to destroy North Korea with “fire and fury,” the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, responded by calling Trump “mentally deranged” and a “dotard.” Months later, the two leaders met for face-to-face talks, though the negotiations have stalled.

But Iran is a different political entity from North Korea, one with multiple power centers. And it was notable that the most blistering critique of Trump and attacks on his mental capacity came from the moderate wing of the Iranian political system. The nuclear program is run by the more hard-line Revolutionary Guards, which viewed the 2015 accord as a giveaway to the United States.

Within days, Iran said last week, it will have breached a key limit in the 2015 deal that restricts the country’s stockpiles of low-enriched uranium to about 660 pounds. If that level is breached, it will be the beginning of the unraveling of the Iran deal on Tehran’s side. It already unraveled in Washington, where administration officials say that to Trump, the agreement is dead and buried.

“Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words ‘nice’ or ‘compassion,’ they never have,” Trump continued in his flurry of tweets. “Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world.”

Trump has sought to leave open a variety of options for pressuring Iran. A senior administration official said that after weekend meetings at Camp David, the White House had directed the intelligence agencies and the Pentagon — including US Cyber Command — to “start pushing proportional options” to Trump’s senior aides for consideration.

But he also faces a delicate balancing act with allies, especially those in the region. While Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have publicly supported the administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign, senior officials from both countries privately told Pompeo they do not want a war with Iran.

In such a shooting war, the senior administration official said, those two countries would most likely bear the brunt of the repercussions. They fear that if Trump were to lose his reelection campaign, they would be left with a war the United States would want to exit.

The United States wants Iran to commit to a long list of new restrictions, including limits on any potential development of a nuclear weapon that go far beyond those negotiated in years of talks between the Obama administration and Rouhani’s government.

But Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has repeatedly said that to negotiate a new accord the United States would first have to re-enter the old one. Trump has rejected that, saying a new agreement must be built from scratch.