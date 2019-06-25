Turkey trials seen in new light after Erdogan’s Istanbul defeat

Three potentially significant trials are scheduled for this week, and they are expected to be closely watched by foreign governments, which have been troubled by Erdogan’s efforts to crack down on huge swaths of the opposition.

As the dust settled on that loss for Erdogan’s governing Justice and Development Party, or AKP, observers looked for signs that he would soften his aggressive prosecution of people widely regarded as minor political players after a failed coup attempt in 2016.

ISTANBUL — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey was dealing with a rapidly changing political reality Tuesday, meeting with party leaders to discuss a Cabinet shakeup days after a disastrous mayoral election campaign in Istanbul in which his preferred candidate was dealt a humbling defeat.

In light of the results in Istanbul, a sliding economy and escalating foreign policy problems — including the threat of US sanctions over his purchase of the S400 Russian missile system; a refugee crisis brewing in Idlib, Syria; and European opposition to Turkish drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean — the dynamic for Erdogan is shifting.

Sixteen civil society activists went on trial Monday accused of trying to overthrow the government for their participation in the Taksim Square protests of 2013, and two Turkish employees of the US Consulate in Istanbul are scheduled to appear in court this week.

While Turkey’s judiciary is considered independent, it is currently in crisis. Thousands of judges were purged in the aftermath of the failed 2016 coup attempt, hollowing out the service. Many were hurriedly replaced, often by Erdogan loyalists, and those who remain work in a climate of fear, specialists say.

One of the consulate employees, Mete Canturk, works for the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security and has been living under house arrest since October 2017. When his trial began Tuesday, the court ordered that he be released from house arrest during the trial. Metin Topuz, an employee of the Drug Enforcement Administration, has been in jail since the same date and will appear in court in his continuing trial Friday.

Canturk’s wife and daughter are also on trial, all accused of membership in an armed terrorist organization, accusations that US Embassy officials say are baseless. Their judicial controls were also relaxed at the end of Tuesday’s hearing.

Those trials will coincide with another high-profile legal case, that of Osman Kavala, one of the country’s most prominent political prisoners, who is often described as the George Soros of Turkey.

The cases have been described by diplomats and human rights organizations as a strategy of hostage diplomacy on the part of Erdogan as he negotiates his various disputes with foreign governments.

Erdogan suffered a damaging political defeat over the weekend, when his party’s candidate for Istanbul mayor was soundly defeated by the opposition candidate in an election that came about only after the president pushed for a redo following a first vote in March.

The AKP has controlled Istanbul, Erdogan’s hometown, for 25 years, but voters there emphatically rejected his leadership, with the opposition candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, significantly increasing his margin of victory in the second round of voting against Binali Yildirim, who was backed by Erdogan.

That result has raised the question of whether Erdogan, who has been in charge for 16 years and has taken measures to increase his grip on power, is now politically vulnerable.

In his first public appearance since the election result, Erdogan spoke to the AKP’s parliamentary group in Ankara on Tuesday, although the usual enthusiastic shouting of slogans was largely muted.

Yildirim was also in attendance and sat in the front row, visibly dismayed. Erdogan began his speech by congratulating Imamoglu, before adding, “We welcome the people of Istanbul’s decision.”

But he defended the decision to hold a second the election, saying it was a “completely legal” move.

“The last election, beyond the fact of who won, is precious as it abolishes the concerns regarding the manifestation of national will,” he added.

He later reiterated the sentiment, noting, “We don’t have the privilege to ignore the message given by the nation.”

Erdogan said that rather than resent the result, his party must evaluate why it failed to appeal to voters in both the March 31 and June 23 elections. He said the party must work to determine its shortcomings.

“We will take the necessary steps,” he said. “But it is us who will decide these definitions. We will not depend on the definitions of others.”