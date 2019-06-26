Australian media demands press freedom law reforms

The rival organizations want journalists to be exempt from national security laws passed since 2012 that ‘‘would put them in jail for doing their jobs.’’

News Corp. Australia, Australian Broadcasting Corp., and Nine Entertainment released their demands for law changes following police raids on consecutive days this month at ABC’s Sydney headquarters and a News Corp. reporter’s Canberra home in search of leaked government documents.

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s three largest media organizations joined forces on Wednesday to demand press freedom law changes that would keep journalists from risking prison for doing their job.

They also want a right to contest warrants such as those executed in Sydney and Canberra. Both the ABC and New Corp. this week lodged court challenges to both those warrants in a bid to have documents returned.

The organizations have called for greater legal protections for public sector whistleblowers as well as changes to freedom of information and defamation laws.

ABC managing director David Anderson, News Corp. Australia executive chairman Michael Miller, and Nine chief executive Hugh Marks addressed the National Press Club on Wednesday as part of a campaign to gain public support.

‘‘We can be a society that is secret and afraid to confront sometimes uncomfortable truths or we can protect those who courageously promote transparency, stand up to intimidation, and shed light on those truths to the benefit of all citizens,’’ Anderson said.

Miller described the police raids as ‘‘intimidation, not investigation.’’

‘‘But there is a deeper problem — the culture of secrecy,’’ Miller said. ‘‘Too many people who frame policy, write laws, control information, and conduct court hearings have stopped believing that the public’s right to know comes first.’’

