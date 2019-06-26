U.S., Japan defense chiefs affirm security pact Trump questioned
Top Japanese and US military officials affirmed a commitment to their joint security pact hours after a Bloomberg News report said President Trump has privately mulled ending the longstanding treaty, which has been a pillar of regional security.
Acting US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Japanese Minister of Defense Takeshi Iwaya held talks over the phone Tuesday and agreed to ‘‘work together to strengthen the Japan-US alliance,’’ Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.
Officials in Tokyo said that there were no plans to review the alliance and that they had received assurance from the White House about the pact’s stability, after the report said Trump has recently mused to confidants about withdrawing from the treaty, his latest complaint about what he sees as unfair US security pacts.
Advertisement
Pentagon officials were not available to comment on the Japanese statement, which also said that Iwaya and Esper agreed to work toward the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.
Trump is due to arrive soon in Osaka, Japan, for the Group of 20 leaders summit, which starts Friday. He will then travel to South Korea for a visit expected to provide a new push on nuclear disarmament talks with North Korea, which largely ground to a halt after the collapse of his February summit with Kim Jong Un.
North Korea sees Japan as its sworn enemy and has threatened to use its nuclear arsenal to sink its neighbor into the sea. The United States positions tens of thousands of troops in Japan, in part to deter North Korea.
Trump sees the accord with Japan as one-sided because it promises US aid if Japan is ever attacked, but doesn’t oblige Japan’s military to come to the defense of the United States, according to three people familiar with the matter. The treaty, signed more than 60 years ago, forms the foundation of the alliance between the countries that emerged from World War II.
Advertisement
bloomberg news