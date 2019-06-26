U.S., Japan defense chiefs affirm security pact Trump questioned

Top Japanese and US military officials affirmed a commitment to their joint security pact hours after a Bloomberg News report said President Trump has privately mulled ending the longstanding treaty, which has been a pillar of regional security.

Acting US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Japanese Minister of Defense Takeshi Iwaya held talks over the phone Tuesday and agreed to ‘‘work together to strengthen the Japan-US alliance,’’ Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Officials in Tokyo said that there were no plans to review the alliance and that they had received assurance from the White House about the pact’s stability, after the report said Trump has recently mused to confidants about withdrawing from the treaty, his latest complaint about what he sees as unfair US security pacts.