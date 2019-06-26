Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump meeting at G-20 summit
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump plan to meet for at least an hour on the sidelines of this week’s Group of 20 summit in Japan, a Kremlin official said Wednesday, confirming plans for the first meeting between the leaders in almost a year.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Syria, North Korea, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and Iran would probably all be on the agenda, according to the Interfax news agency. The presidents will be joined by four or five officials each, Ushakov said.
Trump and Putin last met in Helsinki in July 2018. That gathering was overshadowed by an uproar over Trump’s refusal to endorse his intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia interfered in the US election.
Trump canceled a planned follow-up meeting late last year in Argentina on short notice, frustrating Kremlin officials. The reason Trump gave was Russia’s capture of 24 Ukrainian sailors off the coast of Crimea. The sailors remain behind bars in Russia.
But with the conclusion this year of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian election interference, there have been signs of a possible approaching thaw in US-Russian relations.
But the intensity of US-Russian tensions in global hot spots has only increased. Moscow and Washington are on opposing sides of the conflicts in Ukraine and Venezuela, and on the standoff over Iran.
washington post