Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump meeting at G-20 summit

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump plan to meet for at least an hour on the sidelines of this week’s Group of 20 summit in Japan, a Kremlin official said Wednesday, confirming plans for the first meeting between the leaders in almost a year.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Syria, North Korea, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and Iran would probably all be on the agenda, according to the Interfax news agency. The presidents will be joined by four or five officials each, Ushakov said.

Trump and Putin last met in Helsinki in July 2018. That gathering was overshadowed by an uproar over Trump’s refusal to endorse his intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia interfered in the US election.