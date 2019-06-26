US military says 2 service members killed in Afghanistan

KABUL — The US military said two of its service members were killed Wednesday in Afghanistan.

The deaths occurred a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the Afghan capital of Kabul, where he said Washington was hopeful of a peace deal before Sept. 1. At a news conference Wednesday in New Delhi, Pompeo said he was aware of the two deaths. He offered his condolences.

‘‘I’m praying for them, for their families, and for all the soldiers that were around them,’’ Pompeo said. ‘‘I think this drives home the need for us to be successful, right. The mission set that we’ve undertaken in Afghanistan is a reconciliation to reduce the level of violence, to reduce the level of risk to Afghans, broadly, and the risk to American service members.’’