Angela Merkel is seen shaking again, but spokesman insists she’s fine
BERLIN — For the second time in 10 days, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday was seen shaking at a public event and struggling to maintain control of her body as her limbs trembled visibly. And for the second time in 10 days, Germany largely did not discuss it.
Her spokesman insisted she was well. German news outlets reported both episodes but then quickly moved on.
It was a quintessentially German nonreaction. In other countries, there would’ve been rampant speculation about the state of their leaders’ health. But the muted response in Germany was striking because Merkel is considered not only the most important leader in Europe, but one of the most powerful politicians in the world.
One reason for the response at home could be rooted in Germans’ notoriously fierce protection of their own private lives, said Sudha David-Wilp, a senior trans-Atlantic fellow with the German Marshall Fund in Berlin. Such an attitude is also reflected in how they view their leaders, she said.
Video shared widely on social media on Thursday showed the chancellor standing beside the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, clasping her elbows as her legs trembled for about two minutes.
An aide approached Merkel, 64, offering her a glass of water, which she declined with a shake of her head. She appeared to regain steadiness as she left the ceremony at the presidential palace for Justice Minister Katarina Barley, who is leaving to become a lawmaker in the European Parliament.
