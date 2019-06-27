Angela Merkel is seen shaking again, but spokesman insists she’s fine

BERLIN — For the second time in 10 days, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday was seen shaking at a public event and struggling to maintain control of her body as her limbs trembled visibly. And for the second time in 10 days, Germany largely did not discuss it.

Her spokesman insisted she was well. German news outlets reported both episodes but then quickly moved on.

It was a quintessentially German nonreaction. In other countries, there would’ve been rampant speculation about the state of their leaders’ health. But the muted response in Germany was striking because Merkel is considered not only the most important leader in Europe, but one of the most powerful politicians in the world.