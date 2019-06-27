China fighters buzz Canada warship in East China Sea

BEIJING — A report says two Chinese fighter jets buzzed a Canadian warship operating in international waters in the East China Sea at a time of heightened tension between Beijing and Ottawa.

Canadian Global Affairs Institute fellow Matthew Fisher wrote that the Su-30 fighters flew within 980 feet of the bow of the frigate HMCS Regina.

Fisher, who was aboard the ship, said the display was more aggressive than previous encounters between the Canadian navy and Chinese warplanes but was not considered dangerous. Fisher didn’t say when the incident occurred, although his report on the institute’s website was dated Tuesday.