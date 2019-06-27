Germany sees big increase in anti-Semitic acts of violence

BERLIN — Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says the number of anti- Semitic acts of violence rose sharply last year alongside a further increase in those identified as far-right extremists.

The BfV agency said in its annual report Thursday the number of anti-Semitic acts of violence rose to 48 in 2018 from 21 the previous year.

It also said that the number of far-right extremists rose by 100 to 24,100 people last year, with more than half of them potentially violent.