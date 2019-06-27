Germany sees big increase in anti-Semitic acts of violence
BERLIN — Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says the number of anti- Semitic acts of violence rose sharply last year alongside a further increase in those identified as far-right extremists.
The BfV agency said in its annual report Thursday the number of anti-Semitic acts of violence rose to 48 in 2018 from 21 the previous year.
It also said that the number of far-right extremists rose by 100 to 24,100 people last year, with more than half of them potentially violent.
‘‘We can find in almost all areas of far-right extremism hostile attitudes toward Jews,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said. “It’s a development that we must take, very, very, very seriously.’’
Advertisement
He warned that migrants, Muslims, and politicians were considered enemies by the far-right, too.
ASSOCIATED PRESS