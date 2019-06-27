Heading to G20, Trump once again assails America’s friends

In the hours before and after leaving for an international summit meeting, Trump assailed Japan, Germany, and India. He complained that under existing treaty provisions, if the United States were attacked, Japan would only “watch it on a Sony television.” He called Germany a security freeloader and chastised India for raising tariffs on American goods.

OSAKA, Japan — President Trump, arriving in Japan on Thursday, opened his latest foreign trip much as he did his last one, lashing out at America’s allies, including his hosts, just before sitting down with them to talk through differences on issues like security and trade.

The choice of targets seemed directly tied to the president’s schedule of meetings on Friday. He is set to sit down with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, the host of the annual Group of 20 gathering in Osaka, and then jointly with Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. Then he will meet separately with Modi. After that, he is scheduled to sit down with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.

By contrast, Trump said nothing critical about the fourth leader on his diplomatic schedule for Friday, President Vladimir Putin of Russia, whose government waged a systematic campaign to interfere in American elections in 2016 and has arrested two Americans on what critics consider false charges.

Nor did he say anything negative about his breakfast date for Saturday morning, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, who was just accused by the United Nations of having most likely orchestrated the murder and dismemberment of a Saudi journalist living in the United States.

In the latest case, he called into question Japan’s mutual defense treaty with the United States, a bedrock foundation of the relationship between the two countries dating back to the early years after World War II. After Bloomberg News reported that he had privately talked about pulling out of the treaty, he raised the subject without even being asked about it during an interview on Fox News on Wednesday.

“We have a treaty with Japan,” Trump said. “If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War III. We will go in and we will protect them and we will fight with our lives and with our treasure. We will fight at all costs, right? But if we’re attacked, Japan doesn’t have to help us at all. They can watch it on a Sony television, the attack.”

The United States signed the treaty with Japan in 1951 after forcing a new constitution on the country that disavows a full military of its own beyond self-defense forces. Through the treaty, the United States secured the right to station forces in Japan, giving it an important base of operations in the Pacific to counter the Soviet Union during the Cold War. In exchange, the United States promised to defend Japan if it were attacked.

The treaty has been updated since. Among those who signed the 1960 version of the treaty were Douglas MacArthur II, the US ambassador to Japan and nephew of the famed general, and Nobusuke Kishi, the prime minister and Abe’s grandfather.

In Tokyo, Yoshihide Suga, the chief Cabinet secretary and the government’s top spokesman, on Thursday rejected assertions that the treaty was unfair. “The obligations of the United States and Japan” are “balanced between both countries,” he said at a news conference, according to Reuters.

After assailing the treaty with Japan, Trump went on to repeat what has become a perennial attack on Merkel’s Germany. “We pay for close to 100 percent of NATO,” he said. “People don’t know that. We pay for close to that because Germany doesn’t pay what they’re supposed to pay, and out of the 28 countries, seven are paid up.”

As he has consistently done since taking office, Trump mischaracterized how NATO works and gave a false number about America’s share of the financial burden. NATO has a budget to cover common civilian and military costs, and the United States pays 22 percent of that, according to a formula based on national income. None of the NATO allies are in arrears on their contributions.

What Trump was referring to was a commitment by NATO allies to each spend 2 percent of their national economies on their own armed forces by 2024. He was correct that only seven countries meet that goal — the United States with 3.4 percent, along with Greece, Estonia, Britain, Romania, Poland, and Latvia — and Germany spends only 1.4 percent on defense. But neither Germany nor any of the others are obliged to “pay up” to anyone other their own militaries.

Collectively, estimated defense spending by all NATO members in 2019 comes to $1 trillion, according to an update issued this week. Defense spending by the United States represents 70 percent of that total, not 100 percent, and even that includes American spending on forces deployed in the Pacific or the Middle East, not just those committed to defending Europe.

Trump’s attack on Modi concerned not security but another of the president’s favorite topics, tariffs.

“I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further,” the president wrote on Twitter from Air Force One as it made its way across the Pacific Ocean. “This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!”

What he did not say in his tweet was that India’s action in raising tariffs on 28 categories of imports came in response to Trump’s decision to increase tariffs on imported aluminum and steel and his decision in May to revoke a preferential trade status for more than $5 billion in imports from India.