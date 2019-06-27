Hong Kong protesters push ahead as territory’s leader unseen
HONG KONG — Protesters opposed to legislation they fear would reduce Hong Kong’s judicial independence rallied outside the Justice Department on Thursday, as the territory’s leader remained out of view for a second week.
A few hundred people staged a sit-in on the street in front of the Justice Department, demanding that Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah withdraw the now-suspended bills and drop charges against protesters arrested after a June 12 demonstration that turned violent.
The action was the latest in a series of protests this month targeting police headquarters and government offices.
‘‘Withdraw the evil bill, release the protesters, there were no riots, only a tyrannical government,’’ protest leader Joshua Wong told the crowd.
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam hasn’t been seen in public since issuing a televised apology nearly two weeks ago for mishandling the legislation.
Lam’s push to pass the bills, which would allow suspects to be extradited from Hong Kong to mainland China, prompted hundreds of thousands of people to fill Hong Kong’s streets in protest earlier this month.
