Trump seeks fresh start with Putin at G20 summit in Japan

The conflict in the Sea of Azov may not be the only dispute left unaddressed when the two sit down. Trump indicated in recent days that he has no particular interest in bringing up Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, even after the special counsel, Robert Mueller, concluded in his recent report that Moscow carried out a “sweeping and systematic” attack on American democracy.

Seven months later, the situation remains unresolved — and unmentioned. Even though the Ukrainian ships and sailors are still held by Russia, Trump has rescheduled his session with Putin for Friday in Osaka, Japan, where both leaders will attend the annual Group of 20 summit meeting and try to restart their relationship.

OSAKA, Japan — The last time he was to meet with President Vladimir Putin, President Trump called it off at the last minute, citing Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian ships and detention of two dozen Ukrainian sailors. They would meet, Trump declared, only after “this situation is resolved.”

Instead, as they meet for the first time since Mueller’s investigation concluded, Trump hopes to put that issue behind them and pursue his long-held goal of warmer ties with Putin, even as House Democrats in Washington are intent on exploring Russian interference further by bringing the special counsel to testify.

Trump, who landed in Osaka on Thursday, has been coy about what he plans to discuss with Putin during their meeting scheduled for Friday. “I’ll have a very good conversation with him,” he told a reporter before leaving Washington on Wednesday. “What I say to him is none of your business.”

He has not considered it anyone else’s business either, even within his own government. He has talked with Putin at times without aides and at one point even took his official interpreter’s notes to keep anyone from being briefed.

At their last formal session, in Helsinki last year, they met for two hours without anyone other than interpreters, and afterward Trump fueled a firestorm by giving Putin’s denial of election interference equal weight to the contrary conclusion of US intelligence agencies.

By some accounts, it appeared that Trump has not even deemed it Putin’s business what may be brought up in the meeting in Osaka. Russian officials have been left guessing what might be on the table. During a question-and-answer session last week, Putin himself gave the impression of someone whose ardent text messages are not being returned, at least not promptly.

“Even if the president wants to take a step forward, there are a lot of restraints placed on him by other institutions, a lot of checks,” Putin said of Trump. He added that he hoped the two could focus on “getting the relationship between the countries on a normal track in all spheres, including the economy.”

Trump administration officials said last week that the meeting had no formal agenda, but the two have plenty to talk about if they choose, including Iran, North Korea, Syria, and Ukraine. Paul N. Whelan, a Trump supporter imprisoned by Russia on spy charges, last week publicly pleaded for Trump to raise his case. On top of that, The New York Times reported last week that the United States has been stepping up digital incursions into Russia’s electric power grid in a demonstration of US capacity to deploy cybertools more aggressively.

Even so, the dynamics of the Trump-Putin meeting are a sign of how diminished Trump’s ambitions have become when it comes to Russia. Rather than transforming the relationship from the hostility of recent years, as he once hoped, the main initiative aides have mentioned in recent days is a new arms control treaty he would like to negotiate with Russia and China, a notion that, in the view of experts, seems like a long shot.