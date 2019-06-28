At nearly 115 degrees, France experiences its hottest day on record

Although experts have yet to draw a firm connection between this relatively early — and extreme — heat wave and global warming, it fits a clear overall trend. As greenhouse gas emissions lead to a rise in global temperatures, heat waves around the world are occurring more often, and they are hotter and last longer.

The spell of unusually warm weather stretched across much of Europe this week, bringing urgent government alerts, setting off wildfires in Spain and Germany, and leading to the death of at least two people.

MADRID — France experienced heat never seen in the country’s recorded history Friday as a heat wave pushed the temperatures to nearly 115 degrees Fahrenheit in one southern village.

Temperatures were well above 104 degrees Fahrenheit, or 40 degrees Celsius, in many parts of the continent, although the heat eased in Central and Eastern Europe on Friday. Meteorologists said temperatures were expected to drop across the continent in coming days.

Spain’s official weather agency placed seven provinces under the highest heat alert level Friday.

At least two deaths have been attributed to the weather this week, Spanish officials said: a 17-year-old farm laborer in Córdoba and an 80-year-old in Valladolid.

Hundreds of firefighters were struggling Friday to control a wildfire in Catalonia, Spain’s northeastern region, after extreme temperatures caused manure on a farm to ignite, officials said.

By midday, the fire had burned more than 16,000 acres. Nearby villages were evacuated, and the Spanish defense ministry deployed aerial and land reinforcements.

Miquel Buch, the Catalonian interior minister, told reporters Friday morning that while firefighters were making progress, the day would prove particularly challenging as temperatures were expected to stay above 40 degrees Celsius.

France remained on high alert, as temperatures reached a record 44.3 degrees Celsius (111.7 Fahrenheit) on Friday in the southern town of Carpentras, surpassing a record set in 2003. But that record was broken a short time later when the nearby village of Villevieille reported a temperature of 45.1 Celsius, or 113.2 Fahrenheit. Two hours later, it was bypassed again by the temperature in Gallargues-le-Montueux, which reached 45.9 Celsius, or 114.62 Fahrenheit.