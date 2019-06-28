Putin invites Trump to visit Russia next year

OSAKA, Japan — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit next year and he responded ‘‘positively.’’

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that Putin invited Trump to attend festivities marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory.

Peskov said Trump reacted positively to the invitation at their meeting Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, noting that he will wait for an official invitation. Peskov added that it will be sent shortly.