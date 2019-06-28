scorecardresearch

Putin invites Trump to visit Russia next year

By Associated PressJune 28, 2019, 35 minutes ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019.

OSAKA, Japan — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit next year and he responded ‘‘positively.’’

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that Putin invited Trump to attend festivities marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory.

Peskov said Trump reacted positively to the invitation at their meeting Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, noting that he will wait for an official invitation. Peskov added that it will be sent shortly.

He said the presidents also talked about ways to improve economic ties and had a detailed discussion about arms control issues.

He said they also talked about Syria and mentioned Turkey in that context. Peskov said China also figured in the discussion, but didn’t provide further details.

Leaders of the G-20 nations are gathered in Osaka, Japan, for a two-day summit beginning Friday.