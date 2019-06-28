Trump tells Putin (with a grin) not to meddle in elections

In the process, he triggered a fresh furor over his accommodating approach to Russia and brought back old questions that have haunted him since he took office: Angry at perceived challenges to his legitimacy, he has long dismissed the conclusions of US intelligence agencies that Russia sought to help his campaign.

The first encounter between Trump and Putin since special counsel Robert Mueller reported that Russia conducted a “sweeping and systematic” operation to sway the 2016 election proved more convivial than confrontational. Rather than challenge Putin, Trump treated it as a laughing matter.

OSAKA, Japan — They were having a good time. Like old friends reuniting, they warmly shook hands, smiled and chatted amiably. And then President Trump brushed off Russia’s interference in American democracy with a joke as President Vladimir Putin chuckled.

But while Trump once hoped to leave the investigation behind and finally recalibrate the Russian-American relationship, he instead put the issue back in the spotlight as House Democrats prepare to question Mueller on camera next month.

As he sat down on Friday with Putin on the sidelines of an international summit in Japan, Trump was asked by a reporter if he would tell Russia not to meddle in US elections.

“Yes, of course I will,” Trump said.

Turning to Putin, he said, with a half-grin on his face and mock seriousness in his voice, “Don’t meddle in the election, President.”

As Putin smiled and tittered, Trump pointed at another Russian official in a playful way and repeated, “Don’t meddle in the election.”

The levity came at a time when Putin has felt emboldened on the world stage, flexing Russian muscle in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and even South America. In an interview published just hours before the meeting, Putin celebrated the rise of the populist right in Europe and the United States and declared that traditional Western-style liberalism “has become obsolete.”

Trump did not dispute Putin’s view but seemed almost to share it. As reporters and photographers entered their meeting room to set up cameras and microphones on Friday, the American president offered the sort of disdain for journalists sure to resonate with an authoritarian like Putin.

“Get rid of them,” Trump said. “Fake news is a great term, isn’t it? You don’t have this problem in Russia, but we do.”

“We also have,” Putin insisted in English. “It’s the same.”

In fact, Putin has made a hallmark of his nearly two decades in power a takeover of major news outlets. Russia’s relatively few independent journalists often come under intense pressure and, in some cases, have even been killed.

It fell to other leaders gathered in Osaka, Japan, for the annual Group of 20 summit to volunteer the rebuttal to Putin’s worldview that Trump did not.

“What I find really obsolete are: authoritarianism, personality cults, the rule of oligarchs,” said Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council. “Even if sometimes they may seem effective.”

The bonhomie between Trump and Putin came in sharp contrast to Putin’s frigid meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain, their first since a former Russian spy living in her country was poisoned by agents that Britain has traced to Russia. Stiff and severe, May refused to smile or exchange pleasantries as she sat down with Putin. Aides later said she upbraided him behind closed doors over the poisoning, calling it a “truly despicable act.”

Trump’s friendlier session touched off another domestic backlash like the one he endured after their last official meeting in Helsinki last year when, standing at Putin’s side, the president challenged the conclusion of his own intelligence agencies about the Russian election operation and credited the Kremlin leader’s “extremely strong and powerful” denial.

“As Robert Mueller said, Russian interference in our democracy should concern every American,” Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, wrote on Twitter on Friday. “But not the president, apparently, who thinks it’s a joke. And if we don’t act to secure 2020 against further interference, Putin will have the last laugh.”

Trump has argued that there was nothing wrong about accepting incriminating information about an election opponent from a hostile foreign power, saying recently that “I’d take it” and did not necessarily see a need to call the FBI.

Moreover, Trump maintains that whatever happened in 2016, it is in the interest of the United States in a dangerous world to have a more constructive relationship with Russia.

“It’s a great honor to be with President Putin,” Trump said as they sat down. “We’ve had great meetings,” he added. “We have had a very, very good relationship. And we look forward to spending some pretty good time together. A lot of very positive things going to come out of the relationship.”

Putin said they would discuss trade, disarmament and other issues. “All this will be built on a very good relationship that will be between us,” he said. “I think that the results of this meeting will be excellent.”