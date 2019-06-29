Italy arrests captain of ship that rescued dozens of migrants at sea

Its captain, Carola Rackete, 31, docked the vessel shortly before 2 a.m., after waiting in vain for two days near the port for permission to come ashore with the migrants.

The 40 migrants rescued at sea disembarked at dawn, strained and exhausted after 16 days on the vessel, the Sea Watch 3, which flies a Dutch flag and is operated by Sea-Watch, a German nongovernmental organization.

ROME — A protracted standoff between a ship carrying rescued migrants and the Italian government ended early Saturday, when the vessel docked at the southern island of Lampedusa and the captain was arrested.

The Sea Watch, which rescued 53 people off the coast of Libya on June 12, had navigated toward Italy after rejecting an offer to dock in Tripoli, Libya, which humanitarian groups do not deem safe. Thirteen migrants had been allowed to disembark in Italy for medical reasons after the rescue.

Advertisement

The Italian interior minister, Matteo Salvini, has pushed a hard-line immigration policy, insisting that the country’s ports be closed to rescue ships and demanding that other European countries take the migrants.

Salvini said Saturday that Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, and Portugal would take the rescued migrants, adding that Italy’s tough stance on immigration had “served to wake up Europe and to wake up these countries,” he said.

In its attempt to dock, the Sea Watch 3 rammed a border-control vessel that was trying to stop it from reaching shore. Rackete was immediately arrested after arriving in Lampedusa.

In a long Facebook video, Salvini accused Rackete of trying to sink the patrol boat that had agents on board, describing the events as an “act of war.”

“They say they want to save lives, but they risked killing people who were doing their job,” Salvini said. He also described the captain and the crew as “criminals,” and he railed against the government of the Netherlands for not intervening, given that the Sea Watch flies a Dutch flag.

Advertisement

An Italian judge has 48 hours to decide whether to uphold Rackete’s detention. Salvini said she would be put on a plane to Berlin if she were released. “The Interior Ministry has an expulsion order ready,” he said, adding that the ship had been seized.

Rackete’s Italian lawyer, Leonardo Marino, said by phone that his client had been detained on charges of violating an article of Italy’s Code of Navigation, specifically “resisting a war ship,” which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison on conviction. She is also under investigation for facilitating illegal immigration, he said.

Marino said his client was “very tired” because of the “intense pressure” she had been under. “She saved people at sea, and then asked for a safe port to bring them to, which was denied,” he said.

Riccardo Magi, an Italian lawmaker, boarded the Sea Watch on Thursday and was among the last to disembark Saturday. He said in a phone interview that morale among the migrants on the ship had been low and said he and other lawmakers had been trying to make sure they didn’t harm themselves.

For migrants who had faced untold horrors on their route toward Europe, “finding themselves so close” to Lampedusa without being able to land had caused further distress, he said. “There was tension and frustration,” he added. “They felt rejected.”

Advertisement

He said the ship’s captain had decided to dock because of this state of emergency, which justified her actions. “She decided based on a state of necessity that I saw,” he said. “She decided to end an imprisonment at sea.” Magi said the ship’s crew had entered the port slowly, and had rammed into the border-control vessel when it came between the Sea Watch and the dock. The migrants were greeted by insults “on the part of a small group of Italians in the port,” he added. “There was some applause, but the insults lasted longer.”

The Sea Watch is not the only ship whose operation the Italian government has tried to scuttle. In 2018, Italy ordered the seizure of another rescue ship, the Aquarius, saying the vessel had illegally disposed of potentially infectious waste.

But as international criticism grew over the government’s hard line against migration, some Italians have pushed back. Leoluca Orlando, the mayor of Palermo, the Sicilian capital, refused to comply with a decree doing away with two years of “humanitarian protection” for asylum-seekers, a status that allowed them to live in the country legally.