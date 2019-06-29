Trump and Xi agree to restart trade talks, avoiding escalation in tariff war

The agreement, brokered during more than an hour of discussion between the leaders, did not by itself signal any major breakthrough in resolving the fundamental conflict. But it represented a temporary cease-fire to give negotiators another chance to forge a permanent accord governing the vast flow of goods and services between the two nations.

OSAKA, Japan — President Trump and President Xi Jinping of China agreed on Saturday to resume trade talks after a seven-week breakdown, averting for now an escalation of their multibillion-dollar tariff war that has roiled global markets and threatened the future of the world’s two largest economies.

“We discussed a lot of things, and we’re right back on track,” Trump told reporters after his session with Xi on the sidelines of the annual summit meeting of the Group of 20 nations in Osaka, Japan. “We had a very, very good meeting with China,” the president added, “I would say probably even better than expected, and the negotiations are continuing.”

Trump promised to hold off on his threat to slap new 25 percent tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports, and he agreed to lift some restrictions on Huawei, the Chinese technology giant at the center of a dispute between the nations.

In exchange, he said, China agreed to buy a “tremendous amount” of American food and agricultural products. “We will give them a list of things we want them to buy,” he said.

Even as he returned to the negotiating table with China, Trump pursued a surprise initiative to lure North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, back into talks, as well. In response to his Twitter invitation to meet Sunday at the Demilitarized Zone dividing North and South Korea, the president said Kim “was very receptive,” and the two sides scrambled Saturday to see if they could arrange such an encounter at the last minute.

“I understand that we may be meeting with Chairman Kim,” Trump told reporters. “We won’t call it a summit. We’ll call it a handshake, if it does happen.” Asked if he would be willing to cross over the line into North Korea for that handshake, he said: “Sure I would. I’d feel very comfortable doing that. I would have no problem.”

For Trump, who loves the theater of international affairs and relishes unpredictability, such a head-snapping turn of events would be the capstone to an eventful trip to Asia. He has juggled a variety of high-stakes disputes over security, economics, and other issues, while keeping an eye on the emerging Democratic presidential campaign back home.

His wrap-up news conference before leaving Osaka for Seoul was a quintessential Trump performance. He roamed widely, sometimes in free association, weighing in not just on Asian issues but also on the border situation at home, various court battles, and his economic record. And for good measure, he threw in an unprovoked jab at Hillary Clinton, still his favorite punching bag.

Trump also left behind a stink bomb for his host, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, divulging he had told the premier that the 68-year-old Japanese-American defense treaty, which has long been the foundation of the relationship between the two nations, should be overhauled. It is, in his view, not fair to the United States. “I told him, I said, ‘We’re going to have to change it,’ ” he said.

A meeting with Kim, following two others in the past year over North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, would not be his only session with an authoritarian ruler during his visit to the region. During his news conference Saturday, he defended his approach to meetings with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

But the talks with China, with so much at stake for both sides, were the centerpiece of the trip.

The latest pause in the trade war seemed to be a repeat of sorts of what happened at the last G-20 summit meeting, in December in Buenos Aires. There, Trump and Xi also met and agreed to postpone further tariffs pending negotiations and more soybean purchases by Beijing. The question is whether the new opening will yield any better result.

The “two sides are highly harmonious, and the areas of cooperation are broad,” Xi said, according to The People’s Daily, an official Chinese news outlet. “They should not fall into the trap of so-called conflict confrontation, but should promote each other and develop together.”

The biggest question over Saturday’s deal involved what exactly Trump had agreed to do for Huawei, which the United States has called a security threat. Trump said that he would allow more sales of US components to the telecom giant, and that the Commerce Department would soon review its legal measures restricting these exports.

But Trump did not say what would happen to pending Justice Department actions against the company and one of its executives, both of whom have denied wrongdoing.

Scott Kennedy, a China specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said resuming trade talks and pausing further American tariffs still left the two sides with broad differences. Parallel with raising tariffs over the past year, the Trump administration has imposed ever tighter limits on the sale of American high-tech products to China and on Chinese investment in the United States.

“They are more likely to continue going around in circles rather than reaching the destination of a real deal,” Kennedy said. “Neither side looks ready to compromise; meanwhile, the tech war will continue to intensify. This is a truce on only one front of the wider conflict.”