Hong Kong police clash with protesters on anniversary of return to China

As helicopters carrying the Hong Kong and Chinese flag flew over, protesters gathered on the streets waved middle fingers at them.

Before dawn, riot police and hundreds of protesters had gathered on roads leading to a square where the Hong Kong and Chinese flags were raised ceremonially.

HONG KONG — The anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China on Monday began with fresh clashes between riot police and protesters, who once again took over the city’s main thoroughfares, among the most symbolic of demonstrations against Beijing’s influence in the territory that have now gone on for weeks.

The mostly young protesters had planned to disrupt the proceedings, which were held to mark the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from the British to the Chinese. Riot police pushed them back, spraying pepper spray and hitting protesters on the head with batons.

Ambulances were took injured protesters away from the scuffle. Some were reported to have head injuries.

Anger in Hong Kong, sparked by a proposal by the Hong Kong government to push through a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, persists. Officials have postponed the extradition plans, but demonstrators continue to return to the streets in massive rallies — the revival of a pro-democracy movement that is now advocating for a freer Hong Kong, for the city’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, to step down, and for police to be investigated for their handling of the street protests.

At Monday’s flag-raising ceremony, Lam said the series of protests have taught her that she needs to listen better to the youth and people in general. ‘‘This has made me fully realize that I, as a politician, have to remind myself all the time of the need to grasp public sentiments accurately,’’ she said in a five-minute speech to the gathering.

She insisted the government has good intentions, but said, ‘‘I will learn the lesson and ensure that the government’s future work will be closer and more responsive to the aspirations, sentiments, and opinions of the community.’’

Guards pushed a pro-democracy lawmaker out of the room as she shouted at Lam to quit.

Last month, more than 80 people were injured in a standoff between police and protesters, drawing the fury of many in Hong Kong who turned up in a large rally days later to denounce what they consider police violence and brutality against young students.

Demonstrators think that Hong Kong’s relative autonomy, which is guaranteed under the ‘‘one country, two systems’’ framework, is at stake.

Many want Hong Kong to be able to pick its own leader and to abolish the current system where chief executives are selected by a committee, out of a small pool of candidates handpicked by Beijing.

On Sunday, however, tens of thousands of people attended a rally in support of the police, with some holding signs praising the officers as the “best in Asia.”

Lam, speaking Monday, said Hong Kong is ‘‘backed by the motherland and open to the world’’ and has benefited from the ‘‘one country, two systems’’ framework.

Outside, in the streets, the protesters expressed a sense of time running out.

“There will be a moment that mainland China will completely take over Hong Kong,” Danny Chan, a 25-year-old teaching assistant, told The New York Times. “As a Hong Kong citizen, the best we can do is postpone it.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.