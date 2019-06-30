Japan resumes commercial whaling, seen as face-saving end
TOKYO — Japan on Monday resumed commercial whaling after 31 years, meeting a long-cherished goal of traditionalists that’s seen as a largely lost cause.
Whaling boats embarked on their first commercial hunts since 1988, when Japan switched to research whaling but will stay within the country’s exclusive economic waters. Japan’s six-month notice to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission took effect Sunday.
The Fisheries Agency said the catch quota through the end of this year is set at 227 whales, fewer than the 333 Japan hunted in the Antarctic in recent years. As the boats left port, whalers, their families, and officials in two whaling towns, Shimonoseki in southern Japan and Kushiro in the north, celebrated the restart.
Advertisement
Associated Press