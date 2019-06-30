Taliban attack kills 8 election officials in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan officials say Taliban insurgents have killed eight people in a bomb attack targeting election officials in southern Kandahar province.

Aziz Ibrahimi, a spokesman for the Independent Election Commission, said Sunday that the employees were in the district of Maruf conducting voter registration, when Saturday night’s attack occurred.

A defense ministry’s deputy spokesman, Fawad Aman, says Taliban detonated four stolen Humvees full of explosives outside the district’s police headquarter, where the election officials were staying.