Trump makes history: Reviewing other presidential visits to the DMZ

There isn’t much demilitarized about it: A minefield laced with barbed wire, it’s guarded by combat-ready troops on both sides and has been the site of numerous, sometimes deadly gunbattles and skirmishes. U.S. presidents and other top officials have often travelled to the DMZ to reaffirm their commitment to the defense of ally South Korea in times of hostility with North Korea.

SEOUL — The Demilitarized Zone, where President Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday, may be the most heavily fortified strip of land in the world and serves as an uneasy and occasionally bloody borderline between the two Koreas.

Advertisement

The venue of the third Trump-Kim meeting was the Korean border village of Panmunjom. Last year, Kim stepped over into the southern side of Panmunjom for a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, becoming the first North Korean leader to set foot on South Korean land. On Sunday, Trump became the first U.S. president to cross over the demarcation line into the North Korean territory.

Here’s a look at previous border visits:

In 1993, President Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom when the North Korean nuclear crisis first flared.

In 2002, President George W. Bush visited the DMZ a few weeks after he labeled North Korea part of an ‘‘axis of evil.’’

In March 2012, Kim came down to Panmunjom and met front-line North Korean troops in his first known visit to the area since taking power in late 2011. He gave the troops rifles and machine guns as souvenirs and ordered them to maintain ‘‘maximum alertness,’’ according to state media.

Days after Kim’s Panmunjom trip and ahead of a planned North Korean long-range rocket launch, President Barack Obama visited a front-line U.S. military camp just south of the DMZ and told American troops they are protectors of ‘‘freedom’s frontier.’’

Advertisement

In November 2017, Trump planned to visit the DMZ with Moon to underscore his stance on North Korea’s nuclear program, but his plans were thwarted by heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing at the border.