Body found in London garden believed to be that of stowaway who fell from plane
LONDON — A stowaway fell from the undercarriage of a jet as it approached Heathrow Airport after a 9-hour flight from Nairobi, landing in a south London garden, police and airline officials said Monday.
The Metropolitan Police force said the body of an unidentified man was found in a residential garden in south London’s Clapham area on Sunday, and it’s believed he fell from a plane. Police said a post-mortem would be held to determine the cause of death.
Kenya Airways said police traced the body to its Nairobi-London flight. A bag, water and food were discovered in the plane’s landing-gear compartment after it landed. The airline said it was cooperating with authorities.
Stowing away in a plane’s undercarriage is extremely dangerous. Experts believe three-quarters of stowaways do not survive because of the extreme cold and lack of oxygen.
Though not common, stowaways have in the past plunged to the streets of London as planes lowered their landing gear. In September 2012, a 30-year old from Mozambique died after falling from the undercarriage of a Heathrow-bound flight from Angola.
ASSOCIATED PRESS