Bombing kills dozens and hurts schoolchildren as Taliban talks resume

A senior Kabul defense official put the death toll at six security force members, with another 20 of them wounded, and 34 civilians, with at least 63 civilians wounded, a toll that rose later in the day. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information.

The attack, apparently aimed at a government facility, came as US and Taliban negotiators met for a third day in Qatar amid hopes for a deal on a US troop withdrawal. But the pace of violence in the 18-year Afghan war has only picked up, with each side increasing attacks.

KABUL — A complex Taliban attack including a car-bombing and militant assault killed at least 40 people in Kabul on Monday, badly damaging a private war museum, an adjoining television station, and a primary school, hurting dozens of children, officials said.

Nooria Nazhat, spokeswoman for the ministry of education, said that at least 51 students were wounded, including many young children. They were injured when part of their school building near the attack site collapsed from the detonation of a car bomb which began the Taliban attack.

At Shamshad TV, a Pashto language channel, a security guard was killed and several journalists wounded, including two who were hospitalized, according to the news manager, Abid Ihas.

The private war museum, which hosts many school groups, did not report any victims from the blast. Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the ministry of public health, said that 105 of the wounded civilians, including 26 children, were hurt badly enough to be hospitalized.

Officials said that attackers were still holed up in a nearby ministry of defense building that they had run into after the bomb explosions.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a Twitter message on the account of the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, and said that a logistics and engineering unit of the ministry of defense was the intended target.

“According to some reports, some civilians have been slightly wounded,” the spokesman said. “But civilians were not the target.”

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry, said that a car bomb detonated near the museum and television complex, after which attackers entered a defense ministry building, where they were fighting with security forces who had surrounded them. He said one of the dead civilians was a child.

Although there was no indication that the television station was a target, the Taliban have recently threatened Afghan journalists. In a statement a week ago that drew widespread condemnation, the insurgents said journalists who did not stop publishing what they considered anti-Taliban propaganda would be considered legitimate targets.

Shamshad TV, a leading Pashto-language outlet, shares a compound with the Organization for Mine Clearance and Afghan Rehabilitation museum, or OMAR museum. The museum has war matériel from Afghanistan’s long conflict, going back to Soviet times, ranging from Russian helicopters to T-55 tanks.

But the centerpiece of its displays are the many antipersonnel and other mines planted through the country, which has more mines than anywhere else in the world, and which has lost 30,000 civilians to mines since 1989. Schoolchildren tour the museum, which in the past has received funding from the US government, to educate them about the dangers of handling mines and explosive projectiles.

Fazel Rahim, director of the museum, said Monday’s bombing had damaged the television station, which was also attacked by Islamic State gunmen in 2017.

“The poor Shamshad TV was destroyed again,” he said. “Some colleagues are wounded. I got out. The situation is bad.”

Ihas, at Shamshad, said the station had been forced off the air by the blast but resumed broadcasting within 13 minutes.