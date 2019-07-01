Bus crashes into gorge in India’s Kashmir, killing 35

SRINAGAR, India — An overcrowded minibus crashed into a gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, killing at least 35 people and injuring another 17, officials said.

The bus plunged off the Himalayan mountain road as its driver negotiated a curve and rolled down into a 150-meter (500-foot) deep gorge along a rocky stream in southern Kishtwar area, said civil administrator Angrez Singh Rana. He said officials were investigating whether it was a mechanical failure or driver’s negligence.

Rescue teams have evacuated all the injured to hospitals, where all of them are in critical condition.