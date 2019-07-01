Death toll from clashes at Sudan rallies climbs to 11

KHARTOUM — Sudanese activists said on Monday that at least 11 people were killed in clashes with security forces during mass demonstrations demanding a transition to civilian rule.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and other areas on Sunday in the biggest protests since security forces cleared a sit-in last month. They called for the military to hand over power to civilians following the coup that ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April.

Nazim Sirraj, a prominent activist, said three bodies were found next to a school in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum. The three were shot dead in an area where security forces had barred protesters from marching and had fired tear gas to disperse them, he said. One wounded person died on the way to the hospital in Khartoum, he added.