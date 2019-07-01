Mexico hailstorm blankets western areas under 3 feet of ice

The photographs that emerged from western Mexico on Sunday looked more like scenes from a post-apocalyptic movie than an image of the last day of June: hills of white hailstones piled up on the streets, swallowing cars and blanketing the city in a jarring layer of ice.

The hail, which accumulated up to 3 feet high in some parts of Jalisco state on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, baffled authorities who tried to find a way to clean up the icy mess.

Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco, wrote on Twitter that he’d never seen anything like it.