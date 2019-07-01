Photos: Hong Kong protesters storm government building

Protesters in Hong Kong have taken over a legislative chamber, spray painting slogans on walls and over the territory’s emblem.

Black-clad protesters wearing hard hats and face masks smashed a large hole through the bottom of a floor-to-ceiling window at the legislature in the early afternoon.

They repeatedly rammed a cargo cart and large poles into the glass while police with riot shields lined up inside to prevent anyone from entering. Officers repelled the protesters with pepper spray.