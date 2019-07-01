scorecardresearch

Photos: Hong Kong protesters storm government building

By Associated Press,July 1, 2019, an hour ago

Protesters in Hong Kong have taken over a legislative chamber, spray painting slogans on walls and over the territory’s emblem.

Black-clad protesters wearing hard hats and face masks smashed a large hole through the bottom of a floor-to-ceiling window at the legislature in the early afternoon.

They repeatedly rammed a cargo cart and large poles into the glass while police with riot shields lined up inside to prevent anyone from entering. Officers repelled the protesters with pepper spray.

Five hours later, protesters smashed more windows and dismantled a towering metal grate protecting a section of the building, which was ordered closed and workers sent home. Police appeared to back off as the protesters burst in, apparently to avoid a confrontation.

Protesters gathered outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong.
Protesters gathered outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong. (Phillip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters attempt to storm into the government headquarters in Hong Kong after breaking windows and doors on the ground level.
Protesters attempt to storm into the government headquarters in Hong Kong after breaking windows and doors on the ground level. (Vivek Prakash/AFP/Getty Images)
(Vivek Prakash/AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters attempted to push past a barrier.
Protesters attempted to push past a barrier. (Vivek Prakash/AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters collected umbrellas near the damaged glass of the Legislative Council building after breaking in Monday.
Protesters collected umbrellas near the damaged glass of the Legislative Council building after breaking in Monday. (Kim Cheung/Associated Press)
Police officers used pepper spray against protesters as they broke through the glass wall of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong Monday.
Police officers used pepper spray against protesters as they broke through the glass wall of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong Monday. (Steve Leung/HK01/Associated Press)
Protesters stormed into the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
Protesters stormed into the government headquarters in Hong Kong. (Vivek Prakash/AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters spray painted slogans on the wall of the government headquarters after storming the building.
Protesters spray painted slogans on the wall of the government headquarters after storming the building. (Vivek Prakash/AFP/Getty Images)
A British colonial flag was draped on the parliament podium after protesters stormed the building.
A British colonial flag was draped on the parliament podium after protesters stormed the building. (Vivek Prakash/AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters made their way upstairs inside the government headquarters.
Protesters made their way upstairs inside the government headquarters. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters after storming the government building Monday in Hong Kong.
Protesters after storming the government building Monday in Hong Kong. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters inside the government headquarters Monday.
Protesters inside the government headquarters Monday. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)
A protester threw a portrait of a politican after protesters stormed the building.
A protester threw a portrait of a politican after protesters stormed the building. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)
A protester held an umbrella while walking past a damaged chairman picture at the Legislative Chamber in Hong Kong Monday.
A protester held an umbrella while walking past a damaged chairman picture at the Legislative Chamber in Hong Kong Monday. (Vincent Yu/Associated Press)