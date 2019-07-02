Russian research submarine catches fire, killing 14

In the Kursk sinking and subsequent accidents in Russia’s submarine fleet, the navy has been slow in acknowledging the gravity of emergencies or the scale of human loss or the environmental threat.

The lethal fire broke out on a vessel based at the same Arctic port, Severomorsk, as the Kursk nuclear submarine that sank in 2000, killing 118 sailors in a searing tragedy for the Russian Navy that posed an early test of President Vladimir Putin’s leadership.

MOSCOW — A Russian military submarine designed to map and study the seafloor, but not armed or powered by a nuclear reactor, caught fire and killed 14 sailors, the Russian military said Tuesday.

The military announced the latest fire and casualties Tuesday but said the accident happened a day earlier. It said the sailors had died from smoke inhalation. The statement offered no explanation for the delayed announcement.

It was not clear if the vessel was submerged at the time of the fire, and the military did not specify its location, other than to say it had been within Russian territorial waters. The Severomorsk base is on the Murmansk Fjord, which opens to the Barents Sea.

The Ministry of Defense issued a statement describing the stricken vessel as a “scientific experimental deep water apparatus intended to study the natural environment and seafloor.” The vessel was returned to the base at Severomorsk, according to the ministry.

The Kursk, a strategic missile submarine powered by twin nuclear reactors, sank after a torpedo exploded during a test launch. The Russian military, threadbare after the Soviet collapse, lacked rescue equipment and waited days before appealing for international help.

Even as the scale of the tragedy became apparent, Putin waited several days before interrupting a vacation to visit the military base, a fiasco he has avoided repeating with subsequent disasters.

Naval officials initially said they were in communication with surviving members of the crew. Later, when it became clear that all aboard had died, the navy announced the crew had perished instantly.

New York Times