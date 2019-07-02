Viking chess piece sells for more than $900,000 at auction

The 3½-inch Lewis Chessman sold to an anonymous bidder at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday.

LONDON — A 900-year-old Viking chess piece bought for a few dollars in the 1960s has sold at auction for 735,000 pounds ($927,000).

The Lewis Chessmen are intricate, expressive chess pieces in the form of Norse warriors, carved from walrus ivory in the 12th century.

A hoard of dozens of pieces, amounting to four chess sets, was discovered in 1831 on Scotland’s Isle of Lewis — but five of the pieces were missing.

The Sotheby’s piece, the equivalent of a rook, is the first missing chessman to be identified.

It was bought by an antiques dealer in Scotland in 1964 and passed down to his family before being identified as a Lewis figure.