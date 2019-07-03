Las Vegas Police Fire Officer Who ‘Froze’ During 2017 Massacre
A Las Vegas police officer has been fired for remaining one floor below the gunman who fired into a crowd of concertgoers from a high-rise hotel room and killed 58 people in 2017, the police union president said Wednesday.
Officer Cordell Hendrex was terminated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in March for his inaction at the Mandalay Bay hotel during the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, said Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association.
Body camera footage released by the department shows Hendrex, accompanied by another officer and armed security guards, walking and standing in the hallway of the 31st floor as the gunman fired on people below at a concert venue.
Advertisement
On the recording, the officers and guards can be heard reporting that the gunman is one level above them, but for several minutes they stay on the floor below.
Hendrex later wrote in a report on the shooting that he had frozen, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last year.
“I know I hesitated and I remember being terrified with fear,” Hendrex wrote.
new york times