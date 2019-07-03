Rahul Gandhi Resigns as Leader of India’s Congress Party
NEW DELHI — Rahul
Gandhi publicly resigned as president of India’s ailing Indian National Congress party on Wednesday, weeks after a crushing general-election defeat, plunging the party of Mohandas K. Gandhi into fresh turmoil over its future leadership.
In a sharply worded four-page letter posted on Twitter, Gandhi took responsibility for the Congress Party’s weak performance in May’s elections, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s populist Bharatiya Janata Party eviscerated the opposition, winning a historic majority in the lower house of Parliament.
The resignation of Gandhi — who is the great-grandson of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the son and grandson of two others — is unlikely to end his family’s long history of primacy in the Congress Party. His mother, Sonia Gandhi, from whom he took over as party president in 2017, retains a leadership position, as does his sister, Priyanka Gandhi.
But Rahul Gandhi’s letter went much further than simply announcing his decision to step down. In pointed language, he painted a dark picture of India’s future, accusing Modi’s party of “crushing the voice of the Indian people” by undermining democratic institutions and pulling apart India’s secular fabric by spreading a violent form of Hindu nationalism.
“The attack on our country and our cherished Constitution that is taking place is designed to destroy the fabric of our nation,” Gandhi wrote.
Critics of Modi say his party has spread an us-vs.-them philosophy that has allowed right-wing extremists to make villains of India’s minorities, quash dissent, and chip away at the impartiality of the country’s media, judiciary, and election commission.
