Rahul Gandhi Resigns as Leader of India’s Congress Party

NEW DELHI — Rahul

Gandhi publicly resigned as president of India’s ailing Indian National Congress party on Wednesday, weeks after a crushing general-election defeat, plunging the party of Mohandas K. Gandhi into fresh turmoil over its future leadership.

In a sharply worded four-page letter posted on Twitter, Gandhi took responsibility for the Congress Party’s weak performance in May’s elections, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s populist Bharatiya Janata Party eviscerated the opposition, winning a historic majority in the lower house of Parliament.

The resignation of Gandhi — who is the great-grandson of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the son and grandson of two others — is unlikely to end his family’s long history of primacy in the Congress Party. His mother, Sonia Gandhi, from whom he took over as party president in 2017, retains a leadership position, as does his sister, Priyanka Gandhi.