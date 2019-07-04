Christie’s goes forward with King Tut statue auction

LONDON — Christie’s, in face of protests from the Egyptian government, auctioned off a 3,000-year-old stone sculpture of the famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun Thursday night.

The brown quartzite head depicting King Tut sold for more than $5.9 million.

The Egyptian foreign ministry had demanded that the auction house provide documents proving the statue’s ownership and said Egypt holds rights to the piece based on its current and previous laws.