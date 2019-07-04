A clash of worldviews as Pope Francis and Putin meet again

Francis is viewed by many European liberals as the greatest moral voice against the resurgence in populism and the demonization of migrants. But for many European nationalists and anti-migration politicians, the Russian leader is their alternate pope — the spiritual strongman of their movement.

Officials in Italy had locked down the capital, closed public parks, and diverted traffic, preparations befitting a state visit by the Russian leader. He met Italian leaders and his old friend Silvio Berlusconi, but his most closely watched appointment was with the pope, amid tensions over Ukraine.

ROME — Whenever President Vladimir Putin of Russia meets Pope Francis, he keeps him waiting. Thursday’s visit to the Vatican was no different.

“I may be speaking heresy, but President Putin looks more like a pope to me, for the way he is living Christianity, compared to the one who should to all effects be the pope,” said Gianmatteo Ferrari, the secretary of Lombardy Russia, a pro-Russian and Putin-adoring association. Its president, Gianluca Savoini, is a close ally of and unofficial Russia liaison for Italy’s anti-migration interior minister, Matteo Salvini.

“The greatest, proudest and most strenuous advocate of our Christian values is President Putin,” Ferrari said.

The tête-à-tête between the standard-bearers of two competing views of Christianity on the Continent, their third, took place in a private Vatican library and came as an ideological polarization between nationalists and liberals cleaves the West.

“Putin represents a medieval, pre-enlightenment Christianity or at least pre-Vatican II view of Christianity,” said Massimo Introvigne, an Italian sociologist of religions, referring to the Second Vatican Council that brought modern reforms into the church.

Introvigne said Putin had made it clear that he believed Western values, such as a belief in human rights and religious liberty, were not universal rights and did not necessarily apply in Russia. On the other hand, Introvigne said, “Pope Francis represented a more progressive and modern view of Christianity that accepted and promulgated the Western conception of human rights.”

For Putin, the meeting was a way to burnish his reputation as a global leader and show that he is willing to meet with a presumed spiritual adversary. And Francis believes that Putin’s cooperation is essential for the protection of Christians in the Middle East, where Russia is active. The pope is also pursuing unity, or at least better relations, with the Russian Orthodox Church.

In typical fashion, Putin was an hour late (he also arrived 50 minutes late for their first meeting, in 2013, and more than an hour late in 2015).

Francis gave the Russian leader an 18th-century etching of St. Peter’s Square (“So that you won’t forget Rome,” the pope said); a medallion commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I; a copy of the pope’s “Message for the World Day of Peace,” issued last December; and a document titled “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.”

Speaking through an interpreter, Putin told the pope: “Thank you for the time you have devoted to me. It was a very substantive, interesting discussion.”

In 2016, Francis met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, the first such meeting of the two church leaders in about 400 years. But Francis is aware that without the support of Putin, those efforts are likely to go nowhere. Crucial to that conversation is Ukraine, a battlefield for religious and political identity.

In January, Ukraine broke from the Russian Orthodox Church it had been tied to for more than four centuries and started its own ecclesiastically independent Orthodox Church. Against Russian opposition, the ecumenical patriarch of Constantinople, to which Ukraine had been loyal until 1686, recognized the Ukrainian church.

In reaction, the Russian Orthodox Church, which stood to lose a significant chunk of its parishes, said it would no longer recognize the Istanbul-based patriarch. Putin shares opposition to the break with the Russian Orthodox Church and the Moscow patriarch, Kirill.

The meeting in the Vatican comes as Putin has taken to directly addressing Europe’s Catholics, many of whom are attracted to nationalist politicians. In a recent interview with The Financial Times, in which Putin declared the end of Western liberalism, he was asked whether religion would then play a greater role in national culture and cohesion.

“This is exactly why I will now say a few words about Catholics,” he said, embarking on what seemed like a defense of the traditions of the Catholic Church. “Sometimes I get the feeling that these liberal circles are beginning to use certain elements and problems of the Catholic Church as a tool for destroying the church itself,” Putin said. “This is what I consider to be incorrect and dangerous.”

This was music to the ears of traditionalists and hard-right nationalists, who are convinced that Francis — who has spoken inclusively of gay people and Muslim migrants — is that destructive element.

Putin has many fans in Italy, including the country’s de facto leader, Salvini, who has publicly professed admiration for the Russian leader. He has traveled to Putin’s political party events in Russia and once wore a shirt with Putin’s face on it at the Kremlin.

In an interview with the Milan daily newspaper Corriere della Sera before the pope meeting, Putin said that Salvini and his League party had actively supported the restoration of “full cooperation between Italy and Russia.” He added: “They are pushing for a rapid abolition of the anti-Russian sanctions introduced by the U.S. and the EU. On this issue our points of view coincide. Salvini has a welcoming attitude towards our country.”