French priest defrocked for abusing Scouts in landmark case

PARIS — France’s Catholic Church pronounced a priest guilty of sexually abusing several Boy Scouts over several years and defrocked him Thursday, an unusually strong move that reflects France’s growing reckoning with clergy sex abuse.

The ruling by a church tribunal was the latest development in a case with repercussions that reached the highest levels of French Catholic leadership and the Vatican itself. The priest, Bernard Preynat, had already confessed to abusing Boy Scouts during the 1970s and 1980s.

Preynat, who is believed to have abused as many as 85 boys, faces trial in a French court next year. The church tribunal said its internal investigation found he committed ‘‘criminal acts of sexual character against minors under 16.’’