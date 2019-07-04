Gibraltar intercepts Syria-bound tanker thought to be carrying Iranian oil

Shipping experts said the tanker, the Grace 1, appeared to be carrying Iranian cargo, in an apparent attempt to circumvent US sanctions imposed by President Trump to choke off Iran’s exports of oil and petrochemical products.

Spain said the vessel had been detained at the request of the United States, and Iran summoned Britain’s ambassador over what a Foreign Ministry spokesman called an illegal seizure. US and British officials had no immediate response on Thursday.

LONDON — Port authorities in Gibraltar on Thursday detained a supertanker they said was carrying crude oil to Syria, a violation of European Union sanctions against Syria.

Companies that monitor shipping say the vessel turned off its electronic tracking devices as it sailed into Iranian waters, then turned them on after leaving — a tactic often used to evade the sanctions, though ships can still be followed through satellite photography.

The government of Gibraltar, a British territory contested by Spain, declined to comment on the cargo’s origin, but addressed its destination. “We have reason to believe that the Grace 1 was carrying its shipment of crude oil to the Banyas Refinery in Syria,” Fabian Picardo, chief minister of Gibraltar, said in a statement. “That refinery is the property of an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria.”

Spain’s acting foreign minister, Josep Borrell, told Spanish news media that the oil tanker had been seized following “a request from the United States to the United Kingdom.”

Although President Trump has imposed sanctions to choke off Iran’s exports, the UK and Gibraltar authorities cited not those sanctions but the European Union ones against Syria to detain the tanker.

Borrell, who is set to take over as the EU’s foreign policy chief, said the Spanish government had been kept informed about the seizure and would study whether it violated its territorial waters claims. Spain does not recognize Britain’s sovereignty over Gibraltar, which dates to a 1713 treaty.

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Sayed Abbas Mousavi, said on Twitter that Britain’s ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, had been summoned to the Iranian Embassy over the seizure of the vessel.

Samir Madani, a cofounder of TankerTrackers.com, which follows maritime traffic using satellite data, said the ship was anchored near the Iranian oil terminal at Kharg Island in mid-April. Later, he said, it sat deep in the water, indicating it was carrying oil from Iran.