‘Modern slavery’ ring in Britain ensnared up to 400 Polish people, authorities say

Eight of the group’s members, all of them Polish, have been found guilty in a Birmingham court of trafficking and forced labor, in the “largest ever modern slavery prosecution” in Britain, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement. The ring may have victimized as many as 400 people over several years, prosecutors said.

But instead of a better life, British authorities said Friday, the immigrants found themselves in the clutches of a human trafficking ring that lured workers to England, starved them, crowded them into squalid housing, forced them to work long hours at menial jobs, stole their wages and paid them as little as 10 pounds, or about $12, a week.

LONDON — They lived in desperate straits in Poland, often homeless and suffering from addictions. So when the call came to get free housing and well-paid jobs in Britain, hundreds decided to make the move.

Advertisement

Five of the defendants were sentenced earlier this year to prison terms ranging from 4 1/2 to 11 years, and three others are awaiting sentencing on Friday. Although some of the convictions occurred months ago, reporting restrictions on the case meant that details were not made public until Friday.

Marek Chowanic, 30, Marek Brzezinski, 29, Julianna Chodakiewicz, 29, Natalia Zmuda, 29, Justyna Parczewska, 48, Ignacy Brzezinski, 53, Wojciech Nowakowski, 42, and Jan Pawal Sadowski, 29, were found guilty after two separate trials at Birmingham Crown Court.

Law enforcement officials said that 88 victims had come forward, and investigators identified more than 300 other people the ring might have exploited.

Forced labor is a persistent problem around the world, but the scale of the practice shocked many after a government-commissioned report in 2017 said that tens of thousands of people across the country, many of them British citizens, were ensnared in what it called “modern slavery” in nail salons, carwashes, farms, and other low-wage businesses.

Advertisement

The West Midlands Police began its investigation of the Birmingham ring in 2015 after an anti-trafficking charity, Hope for Justice, noticed an increasing number of Polish people attending one of its soup kitchens, and gave officers a tip-off.

Traffickers used familiar tactics — targeting vulnerable people, isolating them from the community, and taking their money. They forced victims to claim government benefits and kept the money, stole the workers’ property, and assaulted or threatened those who complained.