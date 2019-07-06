Italian rescue ship docks in Italian port against ban

MILAN — An Italian rescue ship with 46 migrants on board docked Saturday without incident in the Italian port of Lampedusa against an explicit ban after declaring a state of emergency. Italy’s hard-line interior minister Matteo Salvini — who has barred all private rescue ships from entering Italian ports — reacted angrily to the move with a series of rapid-fire tweets, starting with notice that the ship had ‘‘broken the law, ignored bans to enter Italian waters.’’ Television images showed migrants sitting in rows on the bow of Mediterranea Saving Humans’ sailboat Alex wearing orange life-jackets; applause could be heard in the background. But there was no immediate movement to disembark. (AP)

Vatican

Pope OK’s miracle for Bishop Sheen

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has approved a miracle bringing the late American Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, known for his revolutionary radio and TV preaching, closer to sainthood. The Vatican announced the move Saturday, which clears the way for beatification. It comes just weeks after a New York court ruling allowing Sheen’s niece to bury him in Peoria, Ill., where he was ordained, ending years of litigation and allowing the process for sainthood to resume. Sheen is believed to have interceded after a baby was born in 2010 and showed no signs of life. The Peoria Diocese says family and friends prayed to the late Sheen to intercede, and the baby was transferred to a Peoria hospital near the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, where Sheen was ordained in 1919 and is now entombed. The diocese says after 61 minutes without vital signs, the baby’s heart began beating and the child breathed normally, and the infant is now a healthy young child. (AP)

Finland

Lithuanian duo win wife carrying title

SONKAJARVI — A Lithuanian man and his wife have won the world “wife carrying” title, leaping over timber and wading through waist-high water to beat dozens of other couples for a second year running. The prize is the wife’s weight in beer. Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife, Neringa Kirkliauskiene, cleared a grueling 278-yard obstacle course in 1 minute 6.72 seconds Saturday. That was just a 10th of a second ahead of former six-time world champion, Finland’s Taisto Miettinen and his new partner, Katja Kovanen. Couples from over a dozen countries, including Australia, France, and Germany, took part in the annual race. The rules stipulate that the woman must be over 17 years of age and weigh at least 108 pounds. Despite the event’s name, couples don’t have to be married, and organizers say male contestants could ‘‘steal a neighbor’s wife’’ if they don’t have a female companion. (AP)