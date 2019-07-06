Kashmiris call for investigation of torture accusations against India

Lone begged them to stop, saying he did not know where his brother had gone. He recalled screaming for help before losing consciousness.

A soldier began by punching him in the face, Lone said. Another smacked him with a metal rod and began demanding that he disclose the whereabouts of his brother, who had left home months earlier to join militants waging a campaign to separate Kashmir from Indian rule.

RAWALPORA, Kashmir — Mohammad Ishaq Lone got a call from the Indian army one February night, ordering him to meet soldiers at an outpost near his house in Kashmir. It was only after he was hauled off to a brightly lit room, bound, and beaten that he discovered why.

As tensions with the Indian authorities in Kashmir have sharply increased, Kashmiris are calling for an international investigation into accounts of abuse and torture by the security forces.

According to a lengthy new report from Kashmiri activists, thousands of civilians have been summarily arrested and abused in Kashmir, the center of a long and bitter territorial dispute between India and Pakistan.

Released in May by rights groups in Srinagar, the capital of the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, the report profiles 432 victims of torture in detention since 1990.

India has emphatically denied accusations of abuses in Kashmir.

In an interview, Dilbag Singh, director general of the police in the region, said the report was “generalizing things based on data that is fake or fuzzed.”

In a written response, Lieutenant Colonel Mohit Vaishnava, a spokesman for the Indian army, said last month that allegations of abuse were “false and fabricated propaganda.”

Last year, the United Nations also raised grave human rights concerns in Kashmir, logging cases of torture, among other issues, while detainees were in the custody of Indian security forces from June 2016 to April 2018.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs wrote in a statement that the UN findings played down wrongdoing by Pakistan in spreading terror and were “fallacious, tendentious and motivated.”

Parvez Imroz, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, which co-wrote the 550-page report on torture, said the scope of abuse was even larger than the United Nations had reported.

“Fear is used as a weapon,” Imroz said.