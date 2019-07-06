Royal baby Archie to have private Windsor Castle christening

LONDON — The youngest member of Britain’s royal family, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is being christened in a private family ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 2-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be baptized Saturday in a private chapel at the castle by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England.

He will wear a lace and satin christening gown that was also used for his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.