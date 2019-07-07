In leak, UK ambassador calls Trump administration ‘inept’ and ‘clumsy’

It is unclear who leaked the documents and how The Mail obtained them. But the British news outlet identified only one recipient in Britain: Mark Sedwill, the nation’s national security adviser, who became Cabinet secretary in 2018.

The cables were published late Saturday by The Mail on Sunday, which called them “The Washington Files.” They span a period from 2017 to the present and include candid assessments of US domestic politics and Washington’s treatment of Iran over its nuclear weapons program.

LONDON — In a series of leaked diplomatic cables, Britain’s ambassador to the United States described President Trump as “radiating insecurity” and his administration as diplomatically “clumsy and inept,” a withering assessment that threatened to damage bilateral relations at a delicate moment for Britain.

Asked about the leaked cables, Trump told reporters that Darroch ‘‘has not served the UK well.’’

The British government recently hosted the president for his first state visit, which included a lavish banquet at Buckingham Palace and a 41-gun salute — gestures seemed aimed at winning his good will.

As Britain barrels toward Brexit, set for Oct. 31, a hard exit from the European Union appears to be more likely, and Trump has repeatedly dangled an advantageous trade deal with the United States.

The British Foreign Office, which did not challenge the authenticity of the leaked documents, said in a statement: “The British public would expect our ambassadors to provide ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country.

“Their views are not necessarily the views of ministers or indeed the government,” it said. “But we pay them to be candid. Just as the US ambassador here will send back his reading of Westminster politics and personalities.”

In the cables, the British ambassador, Kim Darroch, says British analysts do not believe that the Trump administration “is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

On Sunday morning, Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party leader who has a close relationship with Trump, called for Darroch to step down, calling him “totally unsuited to the job.”

A formal investigation of the leak may be set in motion in the coming days.

Darroch noted that Trump has regularly survived scandals in the past and suggested that he could win a second term as president. “Trump may emerge from the flames, battered but intact, like Schwarzenegger in the final scenes of ‘The Terminator,’” Darroch wrote, referring to the 1984 science-fiction film.

He warned of “real risks on the horizon,” as Trump guided US policy away from consensus with Britain. “This ‘America First’ administration could do some profoundly damaging things to the world trade system: such as denounce the WTO, tear up existing trade details, launch protectionist action, even against allies,” he wrote. “It could further undermine international action on climate change, or further cut UN funding.”

There is some history to the relationship between Trump and the British ambassador. Shortly after he took up the post in 2016, a memorandum by Darroch was leaked, suggesting that Trump would be “open to outside influence if pitched right.”

Trump then recommended, via Twitter, that his friend Farage, then the leader of the Independence Party, be appointed as ambassador to Washington in Darroch’s place.

“He would do a great job!” Trump wrote.

A diplomat for 29 years, Darroch has served as Britain’s permanent representative to the European Union.