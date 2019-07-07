Reports: Syrian president replaces security chiefs

BEIRUT — Syria’s president, Bashar Assad, has replaced some heads of influential security agencies, including Major General Jamil Hassan, who has headed the powerful Air Force Intelligence Directorate since 2009, pro-government Syrian pages on social media reported Sunday.

No reason was given for the shake-up, which came as government forces have made little progress in a two-month-old offensive against rebels in the northwestern Idlib province despite recapturing wide areas of the country in recent years.

There was no immediate confirmation from the government or state media, which rarely report news related to intelligence agencies.