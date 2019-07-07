Taliban car bomb hits Ghazni intelligence compound in Afghanistan

KABUL — For the second time in a week, Taliban insurgents Sunday greeted the opening of new peace discussions in Qatar with a deadly suicide bombing at home, this time killing 12 people and wounding at least 179 in Ghazni province.

The defiant message from the morning attack on a national intelligence compound, which wounded scores of children at a nearby school, drew a sharp contrast with optimistic statements by US officials and negotiators, who expressed hope this week that a peace agreement — or at least the outlines of one — could be reached by Sept. 1.

Just as a delegation of Afghan leaders was finishing breakfast and heading to an ice-breaking ‘‘peace summit’’ with Taliban officials in Doha, the Qatari capital, word came that insurgents had claimed a rush-hour assault in Ghazni city, the provincial capital.