The annual San Fermin Festival involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona, Spain, to the bull ring. On each day of the festival six bulls are released to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850 meter course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored.

Revellers enjoyed the atmosphere Saturday, during the opening day of the festival. The event was made famous by the 1926 novel of US writer Ernest Hemmingway entitled “The Sun Also Rises.” (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

People celebrated the official opening of the festival on Saturday. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)