Electric scooters have arrived in Europe — and a lot of people aren’t happy

BERLIN — Barely a few months after they were introduced in several of Europe’s storied capital cities, the great electric scooter backlash has already begun.

From Paris to Berlin and to Copenhagen, drunken users and poorly parked scooters have provoked the kind of visceral hatred of the dockless scooters that became synonymous with their arrival in American cities last year.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, already vowed to put an end to what she called a trend ‘‘not far from anarchy’’ on the roads of the French capital last month. That was before their introduction in neighboring Germany, where newspapers have since captured a nation in crisis: A man trying to steer his e-scooter onto a high-speed motorway, reports of scores of drunk e-scooter drivers, and polls showing a deeply divided country.