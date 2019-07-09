Olympic swimmer Magnini saves tourist in Italy

MILAN — A swimmer struggling in the sea off Sardinia soon discovered it was his lucky day.

Italian news agency ANSA said the male tourist got in trouble Sunday afternoon after his inflatable swan was carried away by the wind. According to a witness, the swimmer’s friends alerted a lifeguard — but someone else was closer by.

Former world champion swimmer Filippo Magnini, who won bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics, had no problem in reaching the man in a few quick strokes.