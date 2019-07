UK prime minister stands by embattled US ambassador

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May’s office has reiterated her full support for Britain’s ambassador to the United States after President Donald Trump cut off contact with him following the leak of diplomatic cables that branded the U.S. administration as ‘‘inept.’’

May has stood by Kim Darroch amid the controversy over the release of the documents published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper. Darroch’s forthright views have created awkwardness between two countries that are longtime allies.

British officials said they were hunting for the culprit behind the leak.