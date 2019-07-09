Trump calls British ambassador a ‘very stupid guy’ and Theresa May ‘foolish’

The president’s tirade gave a third day of life to controversy over leaked diplomatic cables in which British Ambassador Kim Darroch described the Trump White House as ‘‘inept,’’ ‘‘dysfunctional,’’ and ‘‘unpredictable.’’

In a trio of posts, Trump went on to insult outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May for her ‘‘failed Brexit negotiation.’’ Trump boasted that he told May how to do the deal, ‘‘but she went her own foolish way — was unable to get it done. A disaster!’’

LONDON — The special relationship between the United States and Britain descended into name-calling on Tuesday, with President Trump tweeting that the British ambassador is ‘‘wacky,’’ ‘‘a very stupid guy,’’ and ‘‘a pompous fool.’’

The leak was a highly embarrassing breach, not only for Darroch and May, but the British Foreign Office. In a stroke, the cables appeared to undercut recent efforts to form closer ties with Trump, who was feted by Queen Elizabeth II and had tea with Prince Charles during an official state visit last month.

In London, Trump took pains to compliment May for having done a ‘‘very good job’’ in the Brexit negotiations, adding, ‘‘she’s probably a better negotiator than I am.’’ (Though he also said he would have sued the European Union over Brexit.)

On Monday, Trump vowed that the United States would ‘‘no longer deal with’’ Darroch. The White House disinvited the British ambassador from a Monday dinner with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the emir of Qatar.

On Tuesday, the president complained that Darroch was ‘‘foisted upon the United States’’ and ‘‘is not someone we are thrilled with.’’

Traditionally, countries choose their own ambassadors to send abroad.

The British Embassy declined to comment.

A statement from May’s office Monday said the leaks ‘‘do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship.’’

The statement said Darroch retains the prime minister’s ‘‘full support,’’ and a spokesman stressed that May did not share in her ambassador’s critiques.

Nick Boles, an independent lawmaker in Parliament, said, ‘‘The president has been grossly offensive to her majesty’s government. Anyone who wants to be Prime Minister must stand up to bullying, whatever the source.’’ But May is on her way out — shoved from power by her own party for her failure to deliver Brexit. And so there was speculation in British political circles about whether the leak might have been designed to push the Europhile Darroch out of Washington before his term is up in 2020, to be replaced by someone more to Trump’s liking when a new prime minister forms a new government later this month.

Trump’s string of tweets have sparked a backlash in Britain by those who say that the US president has no business deciding who is — or isn’t — the British ambassador in Washington.

William Hague, the former foreign secretary, told the BBC: ‘‘You can’t change an ambassador at the demand of a host country. It is their job to give an honest assessment of what is happening in that country.’’

Christopher Meyer, former British ambassador to Washington, told the broadcaster that British ambassadors around the world will be looking at the controversy and may conclude that they should change practices.

‘‘If they have something very sensitive to send back, they might not send it back, which is a very dangerous thing, or they might conclude better if I hop on a plane fly back to London,’’ Meyer said.

He said Darroch hadn’t done ‘‘a single thing wrong’’ and that even if he is frozen out by the Trump administration, ‘‘he has an extremely capable staff who can hold the fort for a few months.’’ The United Kingdom ‘‘should certainly not kowtow to the American president,’’ Meyer said.

Trump provoked controversy once before by weighing in on British diplomatic postings. After his election in November 2016, Trump tweeted, ‘‘Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job!’’

Farage is a polarizing radio show personality and prominent pro-Brexit politician.

Although Trump said he does not know Darroch, he has spoken with him several times during visits overseas and in bilateral meetings. The president also quizzed the ambassador about Brexit during a lunch at the Capitol this spring.

Trump was told about the leaked cables this weekend at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J., aides said, and complained about how they were dominating TV.

Diplomats trashing their hosts is hardly unusual — as was evident in the 2010 release of tens of thousands of US diplomatic cables by WikiLeaks.

‘‘His comments are entirely unsurprising from a historical perspective,’’ Calder Walton, a British lawyer and a fellow at Harvard University, wrote in an e-mail. ‘‘Ambassadors rely on being able to give frank (often undiplomatic) opinions about their resident countries.’’