Amal Clooney faults ‘collective shrug’ over slain journalist
LONDON — Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney accused world leaders Wednesday of failing to protect journalists and responding with ‘‘a collective shrug’’ over the slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Clooney, the British government’s envoy on media freedom, said at a conference on press freedom that ‘‘journalists are under attack like never before,’’ not just while covering wars but for exposing crime and corruption.
‘‘The vast majority of these murders go unpunished,’’ she said, adding that ‘‘world leaders responded with little more than a collective shrug’’ to Khashoggi’s killing by agents close to the Saudi crown prince.
The Washington Post columnist was killed inside Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul last year.
Clooney also took aim at President Trump, saying ‘‘the country of James Madison’’ — a champion of a free press — ‘‘has a leader today who vilifies the media.’’
According to the United Nations cultural body
UNESCO, 99 media workers were killed worldwide in 2018.
The conference was called with the aim of improving protection for journalists around the world.
associated press