In Denmark, police book scooter users for drunk driving

COPENHAGEN — At least 30 people in the Danish capital face preliminary charges for operating electric scooters under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as part of a wider move to highlight that traffic laws also apply to scooters, police said Wednesday.

Copenhagen traffic department head Henning Pedersen said 26 people have been booked in recent days for scooting with a blood-alcohol level above the limit, while four others were found to be under the influence of drugs.